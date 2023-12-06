Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 136.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRIO

DarioHealth Profile

(Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.