Marco Investment Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.