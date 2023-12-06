Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $16,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,914,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 48.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.36.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

