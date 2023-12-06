Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,600,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

