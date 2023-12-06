Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,863,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,801 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,813,000 after purchasing an additional 413,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

