Lbp Am Sa Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,144 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,924. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $460.79 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.02. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

