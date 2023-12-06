Union Savings Bank Invests $60,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 89.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 62,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Webster Financial by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 56,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.