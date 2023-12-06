Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $232.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

