West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 114.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 307.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.