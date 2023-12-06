West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 382 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

