West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 281 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $320.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.