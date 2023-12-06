82,167 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE COR opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

