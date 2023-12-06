West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

