UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after buying an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

CP stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

