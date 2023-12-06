UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $15.45 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,447,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.15% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

