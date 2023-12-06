UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $15.32 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after buying an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,011,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,943 shares of company stock worth $21,723,061. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $250.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average of $221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.