230 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 31.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $523.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

