West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,108 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 256.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 602.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.