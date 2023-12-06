UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $21.25 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $821.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.92 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $752.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.00.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,592 shares of company stock worth $4,111,007. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

