UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 284,625 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Stock Performance
KBH stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $55.37.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home
KB Home Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.