West Tower Group LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

