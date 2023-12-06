128,885 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 131.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 154,467 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Meritage Homes by 53.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 142,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 49,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $5,327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $6,035,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

