268,023 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 268,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

