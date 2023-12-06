UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KRC opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.