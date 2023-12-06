UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,584.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,349.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,291.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

