UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $28.90 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $277,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $1,113,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.