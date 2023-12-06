Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 17,456 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE XYL opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

