Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $19.02 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot stock opened at $502.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.74 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.41.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
