Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $24.67 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,932 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $367.01 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $372.00. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

