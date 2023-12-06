145,166 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.53. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.