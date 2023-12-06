Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Alteryx worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,034,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after buying an additional 284,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 906,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after buying an additional 87,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alteryx

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.