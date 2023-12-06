First Foundation Advisors Acquires 365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

