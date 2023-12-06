Boston Family Office LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLV opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.