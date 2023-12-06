Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 6,006 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

