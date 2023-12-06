Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $32,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

