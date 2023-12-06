Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,264 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

ED opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

