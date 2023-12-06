Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Summit Materials worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $39.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

