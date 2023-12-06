Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

