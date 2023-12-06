First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

