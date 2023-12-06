BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $754.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $665.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

