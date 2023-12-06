First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

