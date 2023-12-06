First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,190 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

