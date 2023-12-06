Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
PDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 6 best online and direct marketing retail stocks to invest in
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ex dividend date vs record date: What’s the difference?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.