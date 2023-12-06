Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

