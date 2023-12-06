Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 659,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 111.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,480,605. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

