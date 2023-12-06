Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.86. 169,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.63. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$40.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.265771 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

