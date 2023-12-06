PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 486,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,628. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 172.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

