PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PMF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

