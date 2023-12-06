PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PAXS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 88,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,139. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

