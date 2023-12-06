John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

