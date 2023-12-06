John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.29.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
