PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 23,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,865. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

