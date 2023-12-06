PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
PMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 23,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,865. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Ex dividend date vs record date: What’s the difference?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.